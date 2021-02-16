Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 119,502 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 27.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $132,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.01. 44,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $207.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

