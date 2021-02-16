Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 482.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 59,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $96.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

