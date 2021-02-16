Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Tops $12.30 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Tap has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $12.30 million and $39,976.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

