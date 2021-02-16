Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($6.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($6.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

TRGP opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.