Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Targa Resources worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

