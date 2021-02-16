Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

NYSE TGT opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

