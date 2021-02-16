Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 9.2%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.38. 627,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 193,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 7.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

