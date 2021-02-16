Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.00

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 5062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

