Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.25

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 340413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$37,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,459.10. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Insiders sold a total of 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,536 over the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

