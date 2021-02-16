Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
TTM opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 7.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 247,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $101,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
