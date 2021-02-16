Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TTM opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 7.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 247,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth $101,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

