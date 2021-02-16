Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $324.74

Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 324.74 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 311.11 ($4.06), with a volume of 18300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £180.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.56.

About Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM.L) (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory, and compliance and business consulting services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

