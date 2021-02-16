Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 5%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 2,005,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,396,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.
TTCF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.