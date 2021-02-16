Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFW) Shares Gap Down to $11.63

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $10.61. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth $8,856,000.

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

