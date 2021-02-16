Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 12,904 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 309.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. 143,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

