Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 2,285 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. 11,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

