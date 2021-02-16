Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,996,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

SEIC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,872. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,391 shares of company stock worth $8,151,551. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

