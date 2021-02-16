Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $322.71. 2,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,821. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $324.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,511 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $406,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,186 shares of company stock valued at $77,732,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

