Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 292,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 121,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. 351,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

