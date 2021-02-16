TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 0.3%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33). 32,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 36,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,254 ($16.38).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,083.75.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

In other news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 53,500 shares of TBC Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £681,590 ($890,501.70).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.