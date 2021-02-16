TCF National Bank Buys 1,968 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCF National Bank increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 78.2% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Mills by 18.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

