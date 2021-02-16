TCF National Bank Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $159.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

