TCF National Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $268.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $268.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

