TCF National Bank Has $3.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,872.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,684.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

