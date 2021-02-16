TCF National Bank Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after buying an additional 398,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.