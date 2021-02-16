TCF National Bank Has $3.79 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. TCF National Bank owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 231,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 115,590 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

