TCF National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCF National Bank reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 147,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

