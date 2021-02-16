TCF National Bank Purchases 5,109 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.