TCF National Bank Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCF National Bank grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 28,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 43,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 410,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,439,000 after purchasing an additional 211,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

