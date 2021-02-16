TCF National Bank Sells 1,070 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCF National Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.