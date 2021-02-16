TCF National Bank Sells 2,058 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TCF National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

