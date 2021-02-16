TCF National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

