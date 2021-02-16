TD Securities Boosts Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Price Target to C$39.00

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

UFS traded down C$1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.83. 32,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of C$25.29 and a 1 year high of C$45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

