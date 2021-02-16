TD Securities Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $98.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 710. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $74.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.