TD Securities Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $54.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. 421,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 650.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,396 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.