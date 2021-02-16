TD Securities Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWYUF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,107. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

