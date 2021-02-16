TD Securities Raises Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to $3.50

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

TMQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $367.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.