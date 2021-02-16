TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of TE Connectivity worth $150,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

