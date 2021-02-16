TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.53

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.53 and last traded at $131.80, with a volume of 8431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

