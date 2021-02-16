TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Hits Market Cap of $311,642.66

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $311,642.66 and approximately $6,370.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

