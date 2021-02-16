TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $8.47. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 111,671 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

