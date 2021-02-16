Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.34

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.34 and last traded at $138.82, with a volume of 125869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.