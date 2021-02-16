TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.53. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 392,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

