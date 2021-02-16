Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.33

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.33 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 28936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

