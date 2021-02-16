Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.40

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$65.40 and last traded at C$65.02, with a volume of 6414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$951.65 million and a PE ratio of 194.85.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

