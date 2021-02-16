Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.20

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and traded as high as $50.09. Tecsys shares last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

