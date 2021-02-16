Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.58% of Teekay Tankers worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,252,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

TNK stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $442.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.