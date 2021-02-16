Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Shares Up 2.1%

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.96). 181,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 459,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

The company has a market capitalization of £37.68 million and a P/E ratio of 36.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In related news, insider Alasdair MacDonald bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

