Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $299.42.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

