Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.85

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.85 and last traded at $302.94, with a volume of 24096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.66.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.72 and a 200 day moving average of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

