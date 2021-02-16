Teleconnect (OTCMKTS:TLCO) versus BCE (NYSE:BCE) Financial Contrast

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Teleconnect (OTCMKTS:TLCO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get BCE alerts:

This table compares BCE and Teleconnect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 10.21% 16.12% 4.61% Teleconnect N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BCE and Teleconnect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.06 billion 2.19 $2.40 billion $2.64 16.56 Teleconnect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Teleconnect.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Teleconnect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleconnect has a beta of 5.82, meaning that its share price is 482% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BCE and Teleconnect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 1 6 2 0 2.11 Teleconnect 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $58.44, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Teleconnect.

Summary

BCE beats Teleconnect on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 29 specialty and four Pay TV channels; three direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Teleconnect

Teleconnect Inc. manufactures, sells, and leases age validation equipment for supermarkets and liquor stores in the Netherlands. The company's Ageviewer's system checks age of the customer remotely to prevent the sale of tobacco and alcohol to minors. It also sells and maintains vending solutions for the sale of traveling accessories and other related products at train stations and airports; performs market surveys; and broadcasts in-store commercial messages by using the age validation equipment between age checks. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.